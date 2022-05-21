×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

DA reports Western Cape speaker to Hawks over alleged expenses fiddles

21 May 2022 - 08:10 By TImesLIVE
Masizole Mnqasela, speaker of the Western Cape legislature, and his deputy, Beverley Schafer, welcome public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to the legislature on May 18 2022.
Masizole Mnqasela, speaker of the Western Cape legislature, and his deputy, Beverley Schafer, welcome public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to the legislature on May 18 2022.
Image: Twitter/Masizole Mnqasela

The DA has reported the speaker of the Western Cape legislature to the Hawks for alleged expenses fiddles.

In a statement on Saturday, interim provincial leader Tertuis Simmers said whistle-blowers had raised the alarm over subsistence, travel and entertainment allowance claims by Masizole Mnqasela.

Simmers said documents containing protected disclosures by whistle-blowers had been handed to the Hawks. They alleged fraud and/or corruption by Mnqasela.

The statement said: “The whistle-blowers recently approached the leader of the DA provincial caucus, Alan Winde, to report these allegations. Mr Winde requested them to make formal submissions, backed by supporting evidence.

“On Wednesday this week, the whistle-blowers duly submitted protected disclosures, with documentary evidence. They wish to remain anonymous, a request we respect.

“As required by the Prevention and Combatting of Corrupt Activities Act, the DA has reported the matter to the Hawks for investigation, including the documentary evidence provided in the protected disclosures.”

Tertuis Simmers, the DA Western Cape interim leader, said provincial legislature speaker Masizole Mnqasela has been reported to the Hawks after whistleblower claims of corruption related to travel, entertainment and subsistence allowances..
Tertuis Simmers, the DA Western Cape interim leader, said provincial legislature speaker Masizole Mnqasela has been reported to the Hawks after whistleblower claims of corruption related to travel, entertainment and subsistence allowances..
Image: Esa Alexander

Simmers said the DA had a zero-tolerance approach to corruption and was deeply concerned about the allegations against Mnqasela.

“Apart from escalating the matter to the Hawks, the DA has also reported the matter to its federal legal commission for urgent investigation,” he said.

“The party will follow its internal disciplinary processes with deliberate speed to ensure accountability, while respecting Mr Mnqasela’s right to submit his defence in this matter.”

Mnqasela is the latest senior DA politician in the Western Cape to face allegations of wrongdoing.

In February, Albert Fritz, the party's provincial leader and community safety MEC, lost both jobs after an independent investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, alcohol abuse and grooming.

On April 2021, his predecessor as provincial leader, Bonginkosi Madikizela, resigned from the DA after claiming to have a degree he did not possess in his biography on the provincial government website.

Mnqasela was acquitted on a rape charge in 2011, when he was a DA MP for Khayelitsha. In November 2020 he contested for the provincial leadership but was defeated by Madikizela.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Tertuis Simmers elected DA Western Cape interim leader, JP Smith his deputy

Western Cape MEC for infrastructure Tertuis Simmers is the new DA provincial interim leader.
Politics
1 week ago

Report about comments on Gayton McKenzie was wrong, says Tertius Simmers

New Western Cape DA leader Tertuis Simmers was put in the spotlight as the man responsible for the collapse of coalition governments in the Western ...
Politics
1 week ago

‘I derive my political will to fight crime from seeing dead bodies as a child,’ says Albert Fritz's replacement

Reagen Allen grew up surrounded by crime and gangsterism in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town and joined hands with his neighbours to rid the community of ...
Opinion & Analysis
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cash poured into Dudu Myeni’s bank account from Jacob Zuma Foundation Politics
  2. Former buddies to clash over top ANC job Politics
  3. Push for Zandile Gumede to resign Politics

Latest Videos

‘Cancel this thing’: Ramaphosa chuckles over monumental flag debacle as ...
Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...