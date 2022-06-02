UKRAINE UPDATES | Taiwanese learn to shoot as Ukraine fuels China fears
02 June 2022 - 06:17
June 02 2022 - 06:42
Ukrainians taught how to clear mines in Kosovo
Ukrainian civilian and military personnel are in Kosovo, learning how to clear mines during an advanced four-week training course, before returning home to help in the huge task of removing mines and other explosives left during Russia's Ukraine invasion.
June 02 2022 - 06:22
Taiwanese learn to shoot as Ukraine fuels China fears
From tour guides to tattoo artists, Taiwanese who have never held a gun before are taking shooting lessons for the first time, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine ramps up anxiety at the prospect of China making a similar move.
June 02 2022 - 06:00
US to send precision rockets to Ukraine
In a boost for Ukraine, locked in a grinding struggle against Russia's invading army, the United States announced a new $700 million weapons package for Kyiv which will include advanced rocket systems.
