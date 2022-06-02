×

World

UKRAINE UPDATES | Taiwanese learn to shoot as Ukraine fuels China fears

02 June 2022 - 06:17 By TimesLIVE
A Ukrainian serviceman is seen at his new position retaken by the Ukrainian forces, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine May 31, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Dmytro Smolyenko

June 02 2022 - 06:42

Ukrainians taught how to clear mines in Kosovo

Ukrainian civilian and military personnel are in Kosovo, learning how to clear mines during an advanced four-week training course, before returning home to help in the huge task of removing mines and other explosives left during Russia's Ukraine invasion.

June 02 2022 - 06:22

Taiwanese learn to shoot as Ukraine fuels China fears

From tour guides to tattoo artists, Taiwanese who have never held a gun before are taking shooting lessons for the first time, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine ramps up anxiety at the prospect of China making a similar move.

June 02 2022 - 06:00

US to send precision rockets to Ukraine

In a boost for Ukraine, locked in a grinding struggle against Russia's invading army, the United States announced a new $700 million weapons package for Kyiv which will include advanced rocket systems.

