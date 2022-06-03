Ukraine waits for West to tip balance against Russia after 100 days of war

After 100 days of war, Ukraine is fighting for time, trying to hold out against overwhelming Russian fire on its eastern front long enough for Western weapons to arrive and give it a badly needed edge.

With casualties mounting and some delays in Western capitals with deliveries, Ukrainian officials fear the relief may not come quickly enough.

A White House pledge this week of $700m (about R10.8bn) of weapons, including advanced rocket systems, has been greeted with a touch of scepticism by some of those watching their homes pummelled and cities overrun.

“It's already running late,” said Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region whose home town Sievierodonetsk has been partially destroyed during a Russian advance in recent days.

“Our Western partners are helping us, but the quantity of weapons and ammunition they are providing are not enough,” he said in an interview.

Thousands have been killed and more than 6-million people forced to flee since Russia launched what Ukraine says was an unprovoked invasion on February 24.