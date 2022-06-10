×

World

Human rights groups say Tunisian president dealt deep blow to judicial independence

10 June 2022 - 13:33 By Reuters
Tunisian President Kais Saied.
Image: REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed/File Photo

Ten international human rights groups on Friday accused Tunisian President Kais Saied of dealing “a deep blow to judicial independence”, after he sacked dozens of judges last week.

Saied dismissed 57 judges last week, accusing them of corruption and protecting terrorists, charges that the association said were mostly politically motivated.

The groups that include Human Rights Watch, Amnesty international and International Alert said in joint statement that Saied’s moves were an assault on the rule of law and he should immediately revoke the decree and reinstate judges he fired.

Reuters

