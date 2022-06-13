UKRAINE UPDATES | Wife of Russian journalist against invasion jailed in Russia speaks out
June 13 2022 - 06:30
Ukraine fighters' bodies still in Mariupol: ex-commander
A former commander of Ukraine's Azov National Guard regiment said the bodies of 220 fighters from the Azovstal steelworks have been returned in an exchange with Russia, but that ‘just as many remain’.
June 13 2022 - 06:15
Wife of Russian journalist against invasion jailed in Russia speaks out
CNN's Brian Stelter speaks with Evgenia Kara-Murza, the wife of imprisoned Russian journalist and former politician Vladimir Kara-Murza, who's currently facing up to 15 years in prison for speaking out against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
June 13 2022 - 06:00
Canada decries official's visit to Russian embassy event
It was "unacceptable" for a Canadian official to have attended Russia Day celebrations at the country's embassy in Canada, foreign affairs minister Melanie Joly said on Sunday.
A deputy protocol chief in Canada's global affairs department, Yasemin Heinbecker, attended Friday's event, along with representatives of Egypt, Pakistan and some African nations, the Globe and Mail newspaper said in a report ."No Canadian representative should have attended the event hosted at the Russian embassy and no Canadian representative will attend this kind of event again," Joly said in a Twitter post .Joly also reiterated Canada's support for Ukraine against Russia's invasion, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".
Since the conflict began on Feb. 24, Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 1,000 individuals and bodies with ties to Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.
Reuters
