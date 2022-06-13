×

World

UKRAINE UPDATES | Wife of Russian journalist against invasion jailed in Russia speaks out

13 June 2022 - 06:15 By TimesLIVE
Ukrainian ballet dancer Mykyta Sukhorukov rehearses before the evening Gala Concert of Ukrainian National Ballet in the State Theatre Kosice on June 12, 2022 in Kosice, Slovakia. Due to the ongoing war, Ukrainian ballet dancers of Taras Shevchenko National Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre of Ukraine began an official charitable tour in the European Union with a repertoire made up of fragments of Ukrainian and international ballet plays.
Image: Zuzana Gogova/Getty Images
Image: Zuzana Gogova/Getty Images

June 13 2022 - 06:30

Ukraine fighters' bodies still in Mariupol: ex-commander

A former commander of Ukraine's Azov National Guard regiment said the bodies of 220 fighters from the Azovstal steelworks have been returned in an exchange with Russia, but that ‘just as many remain’.

June 13 2022 - 06:15

Wife of Russian journalist against invasion jailed in Russia speaks out

CNN's Brian Stelter speaks with Evgenia Kara-Murza, the wife of imprisoned Russian journalist and former politician Vladimir Kara-Murza, who's currently facing up to 15 years in prison for speaking out against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

June 13 2022 - 06:00

Canada decries official's visit to Russian embassy event

It was "unacceptable" for a Canadian official to have attended Russia Day celebrations at the country's embassy in Canada, foreign affairs minister Melanie Joly said on Sunday.

A deputy protocol chief in Canada's global affairs department, Yasemin Heinbecker, attended Friday's event, along with representatives of Egypt, Pakistan and some African nations, the Globe and Mail newspaper said in a report ."No Canadian representative should have attended the event hosted at the Russian embassy and no Canadian representative will attend this kind of event again," Joly said in a Twitter post .Joly also reiterated Canada's support for Ukraine against Russia's invasion, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

Since the conflict began on Feb. 24, Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 1,000 individuals and bodies with ties to Russia, Ukraine and Belarus. 

Reuters 

