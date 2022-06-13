×

news

Mercedes recalls more than 13,000 vehicles in SA over possible brake failure

Affected models were manufactured between 2006 and 2019

13 June 2022 - 06:11 By Staff Writer
The Mercedes-Benz ML is part of the recall.
Image: Netcarshow

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has urged owners of Mercedes-Benz ML, GL, (model series 164) and R-Class (model series 251) to stop driving the vehicles and contact Mercedes-Benz for assistance.

The affected models were manufactured between 2006 and 2019.

Mercedes-Benz SA said the global recall of the models was initiated due to a possible brake failure caused by advanced corrosion on the housing joining points.

There are about 13,159 affected vehicles in SA.

Acting national consumer commissioner Thezi Mabuza said the supplier informed the commission of this recall following a global recall by the manufacturer.

“We understand the defect may lead to possible brake failure which may lead to accidents and injuries. We urge consumers not to drive these vehicles but to contact the manufacturer for more details,” said Mabuza.

To confirm the affected VIN Numbers, consumers are advised to contact the Mercedes-Benz SA call centre on 0800 133 355. 

