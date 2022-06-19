×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Greek coastguard rescues 108 migrants off Mykonos, four missing

19 June 2022 - 16:26 By George Georgiopoulos
Greece's coastguard continued to search for four missing migrants off the island of Mykonos on Sunday after rescuing another 108 migrants on a sailboat that sent a distress signal late on Saturday..
Greece's coastguard continued to search for four missing migrants off the island of Mykonos on Sunday after rescuing another 108 migrants on a sailboat that sent a distress signal late on Saturday..
Image: 123RF/DIETER HAWLAN

Greece's coastguard continued to search for four missing migrants off the island of Mykonos on Sunday after rescuing another 108 migrants on a sailboat that sent a distress signal late on Saturday, officials said.

A coastguard vessel located the sailboat about 1.8 nautical miles southeast of Delos, a small island near Mykonos. The sailboat was taking in water and was towed safely to a Mykonos port.

Mykonos is a popular island in the Aegean Sea known for its vibrant nightlife.

The nationality of the 108 rescued migrants, among them 24 women and 21 children, had not yet been determined, coastguard officials said. None wore life vests.

“Once more, Greece's coastguard saved lives that ruthless migrant trafficker rings expose to fatal danger without any protection measures,” said Greek shipping minister Yannis Plakiotakis.

Greece is the main route into the EU for asylum seekers arriving from Turkey. The number of arrivals has fallen sharply since 2016 after the EU and Ankara agreed a deal to stop migrants from crossing to Greece.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cold and wet weather predicted for large parts of SA early next week South Africa
  2. Sardine fever hits KwaZulu-Natal south coast South Africa
  3. ‘We have sides hidden under a mattress. It’s a steal’ — Nando’s throws jab at ... South Africa
  4. High drama at Hluhluwe Imfolozi Park in KZN as bull elephant throws car into ... South Africa
  5. ‘So easy’ to rob the president, says heist ringleader News

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...