New York lawmakers to loosen gun laws after supreme court ruling

New York lawmakers will meet in an emergency session on Thursday to loosen the state's gun-licensing laws to conform with a landmark US Supreme Court decision that established a constitutional right for people to carry weapons in public for self-defence.

Last week's supreme court decision was in a case challenging New York's century-old gun licence laws. The six justices in the court's conservative majority ruled it was unconstitutional to require law-abiding people to provide “proper cause,” or some kind of special need, for concealed-carry handgun licences for self-defence.

Soon after, New York governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, ordered the extraordinary session of the legislature in Albany, the state capital, to revise the state's gun laws in keeping with the ruling, which she warned would lead to more gun violence.

Thursday's efforts by New York lawmakers to thread the needle of keeping as many gun regulations as possible while obeying the Supreme Court will be closely watched, including by pro-gun groups such as the National Rifle Association. The supreme court ruling made it easier to challenge and overturn laws governing weapons.

New York's Democrat-controlled legislature, which had broken for summer recess, is also expected to codify what the supreme court called “sensitive places”, where the public can be barred from carrying weapons.