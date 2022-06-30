×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Woman fatally wounded while pushing baby stroller in New York

30 June 2022 - 13:44 By Reuters
A woman pushing a baby stroller was fatally wounded in New York on Wednesday. Stock photo.
A woman pushing a baby stroller was fatally wounded in New York on Wednesday. Stock photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

A 20-year-old woman pushing a baby stroller on a New York street was fatally wounded in the head on Wednesday, said local media, citing police officials.

The victim was taken to Metropolitan Hospital Centre where she died of her wounds, NBC-4 reported.

“@NYCMayor has been informed of the shooting on the (Upper East Side) of the woman pushing a stroller,” Fabian Levy, a spokesperson for New York mayor Eric Adams, said on Twitter. “He is en route to the scene now.”

Reuters could not reach a New York police department spokesperson for comment on Wednesday evening. The department said on Twitter residents should avoid the area due to an investigation.

The woman was shot once in the head by a gunman, dressed in black, who approached her from behind, said ABC-7. Her infant child was unharmed.

No arrest had been made by Wednesday night.

The shooting marks the latest in a string of attacks, some of them seemingly random, on the streets and subways of New York that have left residents on edge.

READ MORE:

New York lawmakers to loosen gun laws after supreme court ruling

New York lawmakers will meet in an emergency session on Thursday to loosen the state's gun-licensing laws to conform with a landmark US Supreme Court ...
News
2 hours ago

Better than nothing: Biden signs gun law that brings in at least some curbs

White House ceremony marks biggest gun-safety step in a decade
World
3 days ago

US gun-safety legislation the ‘biggest breakthrough in decades’

Democrats, Republicans find common ground to make massacres such as those in Texas, New York ‘less likely’
World
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. KZN pupil who was suspended over traditional attire ends her life South Africa
  2. Home affairs to 'vigorously defend' Zim permit decision South Africa
  3. ‘Zondo didn’t write state capture report’: Motsoeneng comes out swinging News
  4. They might be amigos, but they should be charged for R44m fraud, says Zondo News
  5. Thuli Madonsela: ‘Zuma knew of his relationship with Zondo and didn’t object’ South Africa

Latest Videos

East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths
'We need to keep an eye on taverns and night clubs' — community mourns East ...