Woman fatally wounded while pushing baby stroller in New York

A 20-year-old woman pushing a baby stroller on a New York street was fatally wounded in the head on Wednesday, said local media, citing police officials.

The victim was taken to Metropolitan Hospital Centre where she died of her wounds, NBC-4 reported.

“@NYCMayor has been informed of the shooting on the (Upper East Side) of the woman pushing a stroller,” Fabian Levy, a spokesperson for New York mayor Eric Adams, said on Twitter. “He is en route to the scene now.”

Reuters could not reach a New York police department spokesperson for comment on Wednesday evening. The department said on Twitter residents should avoid the area due to an investigation.

The woman was shot once in the head by a gunman, dressed in black, who approached her from behind, said ABC-7. Her infant child was unharmed.

No arrest had been made by Wednesday night.

The shooting marks the latest in a string of attacks, some of them seemingly random, on the streets and subways of New York that have left residents on edge.