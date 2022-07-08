×

Politics

IFP aims to get more votes in 2024, after gains in last year's local elections

08 July 2022 - 21:22 By Nqubeko Mbhele
From Left: IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa, IFP MP Inkosi Russel Cebekhulu and IFP chief whip Narend Singh.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

The IFP is seeking to win more votes in the country's metros in 2024 after witnessing a growth in support in last year’s local government elections.

“People are crying out for leadership for answers, for basic services and for means to support their families,” said Narend Singh, the IFP's chief whip in parliament.

He said an estimated 25.5  million people were without work and prices had increased.

Singh was speaking at a media briefing in Durban after a four-day meeting of the IFP's national committee.

The meeting focused on the outcomes of IFP national and provincial caucuses.

The main aim of the meeting was to discuss the  issues affecting the country, including unemployment and Eskom.

“The IFP is calling for public-private partnerships to be fast-tracked for the distribution of electricity within the SA community. Our money is used recklessly, taxpayers’ money is used for unnecessary purposes. We are tired of bailing out SOEs (state-owned enterprises),” Singh said.

“The target of the leadership is that 2024 must come within the grasp of the IFP in terms of control, as we were in charge for 10 years from 1994-1999 ... we led this province in all areas including the (eThekwini) metro.

“During our tenure you didn’t hear about any kinds of corruption and the maladministration that is happening now, it was only service delivery on top,” Singh said.

He said unfortunately the IFP had lost power.

“This is the party that can really showcase leadership qualities all over SA. We come as (an) influential player. As a party, we have experience in leadership and our mission is to continue building the party,” he said.

 

 

