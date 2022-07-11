×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Pakistan's largest city flooded in latest bout of torrential rain

11 July 2022 - 16:17 By Syed Raza Hassan
A man on bike listens to a call as he pauses while wading through a flooded road during the monsoon season in Karachi, Pakistan July 9, 2022.
A man on bike listens to a call as he pauses while wading through a flooded road during the monsoon season in Karachi, Pakistan July 9, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Torrential rains caused widespread flooding and damage in Pakistan's financial capital Karachi on Monday, even inundating the business district, officials said.

Most underpasses were flooded and there was nowhere to pump the flood waters out to, the chief minister for Sindh province, Murad Ali Shah told reporters.

He said an unprecedented 126mm rain had fallen in three hours.

One death had been confirmed in the latest spell of Monsoon rains, adding to the 29 reported since they began last month.

The streets of posh areas such as the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) complex and Clifton were flooded, with water gushing into houses.

Karachi’s main streets, which house financial institutions and bank headquarters including Pakistan's central bank, were flooded and rescue services were using boats to reach stranded people.

The Pakistan Navy was also taking part in the relief and rescue operations, the Navy said in a statement.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic losses due to torrential rains in Karachi,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Twitter. He offered every possible support for the Karachi administration.

The highway linking Quetta city to Karachi was also closed for traffic as sections of it were swept away by flash floods.

In southwest Balochistan province, about a dozen villages in Lasbela district were submerged as the Winder River overflowed and water flooded into houses.

The Navy and local officials had rescued about 500 people nd local administration from the affected villages so far, government official Farhan Suleman Ranjho told Reuters.

Last week 64 deaths occurred in different parts of Balochistan province as eight dams burst due to flood waters. The metrological office has forecast more rains in coming days.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Sandton nightclub owner jailed for defrauding property traders South Africa
  2. Zondo should have recused himself, says Zikalala Politics
  3. ‘It’s known that Prince Misuzulu suffers from drug addiction’: Prince Mbonisi News
  4. Media personality and raconteur Barry Ronge has died South Africa
  5. SA’s famous blue sofa finds a forever home News

Latest Videos

19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done
Enyobeni mass funeral: Ramaphosa, Cele give speeches to mourners