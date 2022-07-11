×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Sanctions-hit firms may get €500,000 state aid under EU plans

11 July 2022 - 19:34 By Giuseppe Fonte and Marine Strauss
Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank (ECB), left, and Valdis Dombrovskis, trade commissioner for the European Union (EU), at Eurogroup meeting at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Monday, July 11, 2022.
Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank (ECB), left, and Valdis Dombrovskis, trade commissioner for the European Union (EU), at Eurogroup meeting at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Monday, July 11, 2022.
Image: Valeria Mongelli/Bloomberg

EU companies hurt by sanctions imposed on Russia over Ukraine may see a 25% rise in state aid to €500,000 ($504,050) to help them cope with the invasion's impact and resulting energy crunch, a European Commission document seen by Reuters showed.

The EU executive, which acts as the competition enforcer in the 27-country bloc, earlier on Monday said it would seek feedback from EU countries on its proposal before making a final decision, but it did not provide figures.

The Commission in March relaxed its state aid rules to allow EU states to give up to €400,000  in state support and compensation up to 30% of energy costs.

It now wants to jack up the amount to €500,000 where the state aid can be direct grants, tax and payment advantages or other forms such as repayable advances, guarantees, loans and equity, the document said.

Companies in the agriculture sector may be allowed to get up to €62,000 in state support and those in fishery and aquaculture up to €75,000 versus a current €35,000 cap.

The Commission will also make it easier for governments to invest in renewable energy, including renewable hydrogen, biogas and biomethane, and renewable heat as part of its goal of moving away from Russian oil and natural gas and diversifying its energy sources.

EU countries will also be incentivised to set up new tender based schemes or directly support projects without tenders to increase energy efficiency and help decarbonise industry.

“We are proposing to adjust the Temporary Crisis Framework so that it reflects and supports the important and urgent REPowerEU Plan objectives of accelerating the diversification of energy supplies to become independent from fossil fuels even more quickly,” Commission Vice-President Margrethe Vestager said.

REPowerEU refers to the bloc's plan to wean itself off Russian energy.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Sandton nightclub owner jailed for defrauding property traders South Africa
  2. Zondo should have recused himself, says Zikalala Politics
  3. ‘It’s known that Prince Misuzulu suffers from drug addiction’: Prince Mbonisi News
  4. SA’s famous blue sofa finds a forever home News
  5. Media personality and raconteur Barry Ronge has died South Africa

Latest Videos

19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done
Enyobeni mass funeral: Ramaphosa, Cele give speeches to mourners