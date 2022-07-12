×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

US cuts gasoline-demand forecast as high prices weigh on drivers

12 July 2022 - 21:19 By Chunzi Xu
The country’s gasoline demand is now expected to reach 9.07 million barrels per day in July, down 2.2% from the June forecast and 4.8% from the amount consumed in July 2019, before the pandemic, according to the latest Short-Term Energy Outlook from the Energy Information Administration.
The country’s gasoline demand is now expected to reach 9.07 million barrels per day in July, down 2.2% from the June forecast and 4.8% from the amount consumed in July 2019, before the pandemic, according to the latest Short-Term Energy Outlook from the Energy Information Administration.
Image: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg/ File photo

The US will consume less gasoline from July through October than previously thought as pump prices remain historically high.

The country’s gasoline demand is now expected to reach 9.07 million barrels per day in July, down 2.2% from the June forecast and 4.8% from the amount consumed in July 2019, before the pandemic, according to the latest Short-Term Energy Outlook from the Energy Information Administration. The forecast shows the extent to which high prices are changing Americans’ driving habits.

The downward revision in consumption is an extension of the slowdown that’s already apparent -- the four-week rolling average of US gasoline demand has fallen further below seasonal norms six weeks into the summer driving season.

The US will consume less gasoline from July through October than previously thought as pump prices remain historically high.
The US will consume less gasoline from July through October than previously thought as pump prices remain historically high.
Image: Bloomberg

Meanwhile, despite a sustained drop over the past month or so, the national average pump price is still 48% higher than the same time a year-ago at $4.655 a gallon, according to auto club AAA.

The EIA also forecast retail gasoline prices will average $4.05 a gallon in 2022 and $3.57 a gallon in 2023.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Zondo should have recused himself, says Zikalala Politics
  2. ‘It’s known that Prince Misuzulu suffers from drug addiction’: Prince Mbonisi News
  3. ‘I was playing pool when I saw a man with an AK-47’: Soweto tavern massacre ... South Africa
  4. SA’s famous blue sofa finds a forever home News
  5. Sandton nightclub owner jailed for defrauding property traders South Africa

Latest Videos

Tavern owner concerned about security following Soweto mass shooting incident ...
19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done