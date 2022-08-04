×

World

US basketball star Griner says bringing cannabis into Russia was 'an honest mistake'

04 August 2022 - 15:30 By Reuters
US basketball player Brittney Griner was detained in March at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis. File image
US basketball player Brittney Griner was detained in March at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis. File image
Image: REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

US basketball star Brittney Griner says bringing cannabis into Russia was “an honest mistake” after a Moscow court found her guilty of drugs charges.

Griner, who pleaded guilty to the charges, said she did not intend to break the law and her parents had taught her to take ownership of her responsibilities.

Earlier, a Russian prosecutor requested nine-and-a-half years in prison for Griner after the court concluded she was guilty of bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges into the country.

