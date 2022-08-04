US basketball star Brittney Griner says bringing cannabis into Russia was “an honest mistake” after a Moscow court found her guilty of drugs charges.
Griner, who pleaded guilty to the charges, said she did not intend to break the law and her parents had taught her to take ownership of her responsibilities.
Earlier, a Russian prosecutor requested nine-and-a-half years in prison for Griner after the court concluded she was guilty of bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges into the country.
US basketball star Griner says bringing cannabis into Russia was 'an honest mistake'
Image: REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
US basketball star Brittney Griner says bringing cannabis into Russia was “an honest mistake” after a Moscow court found her guilty of drugs charges.
Griner, who pleaded guilty to the charges, said she did not intend to break the law and her parents had taught her to take ownership of her responsibilities.
Earlier, a Russian prosecutor requested nine-and-a-half years in prison for Griner after the court concluded she was guilty of bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges into the country.
READ MORE:
UKRAINE UPDATES | Ukraine warns of new Russian offensive; Sweden, Finland move closer to joining Nato
Russia accuses US of direct Ukraine war role in missile attacks
Biden, Putin strike conciliatory tones as nuclear arms talks start at UN
Families of Americans held abroad team up to pressure Biden
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos