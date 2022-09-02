×

World

Woman detained for telling Russia whereabouts of husband's army unit — Ukraine

02 September 2022 - 16:58 By Max Hunder
Bodycam video shows Ukrainian police inspecting a rocket lodged in a gravel road, before removing it, near the frontline with Russian occupying forces, said to be in Krasnohorivka, Donetsk Region, Ukraine August 30, 2022.
Image: Donetsk Regional Police via REUTERS

A 31-year-old woman from eastern Ukraine has been detained on accusations of sending the locations of her soldier husband's unit and other army assets to Russian military intelligence, Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) said on Friday.

The unnamed woman from Dnipropetrovsk region passed on information about the locations of military buildings and equipment along front line positions in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, the SBU wrote on Telegram.

The woman would question her husband about the location of his unit and other Ukrainian formations on the front line, the agency said.

“She would pass the information she received through messenger applications to Russian military intelligence, where it was used for artillery and air strikes,” its statement said.

“She took this step though she is married to a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and that they have a son together,” the agency said.

Since the beginning of Moscow's invasion, Ukraine's security services have been trying to disrupt and arrest a network of Russian agents.

The SBU, Ukraine's paramount domestic security agency, regularly announces the capture of people it says are spies who have been caught passing military intelligence to Moscow.

Reuters

