Europe’s energy crisis deepens after Russia keeps pipeline shut
Image: Bloomberg
Europe has been plunged deeper into crisis as Russia’s Gazprom PJSC again halted its key gas pipeline indefinitely, a move decried by European politicians as an attempt to use energy as a weapon.
Hours after the Group of Seven leaders agreed to implement a price cap on Russian oil, Gazprom reversed its plan to resume flows through the Nord Stream pipeline. It was meant to reopen on Saturday after maintenance, but the company said a fault had been discovered.
Europe’s politicians have been bracing for the prospect of supply cuts for weeks and scrambling to find ways to cut demand. With industry already shutting down and the euro sliding, the latest move adds to the sense of urgency. As winter approaches, Europe’s resolve to keep backing Ukraine against Russia may be tested.
The EU said Gazprom was acting on “fallacious pretences”. Siemens Energy, which makes the pipeline’s turbines, said what Gazprom had found didn’t justify cutting the gas, a view shared by Germany’s grid agency. There was no comment from the Kremlin.
“Use of gas as a weapon will not change the resolve of the EU,” European Council president Charles Michel said on Twitter. “We will accelerate our path towards energy independence.”
With gas prices four times higher than a year ago, the EU is considering unprecedented interventions in the energy market, including price caps, reducing power demand and windfall taxes on profits.
These discussions had helped push down prices this week.
Europe has been building up its storage in an attempt to prepare for the prospect of a Russian cut-off, and has a buffer for at least part of the winter. Yet the situation could worsen when stockpiles decrease, especially closer to the end of the heating season or if Europe has a severe cold snap.
