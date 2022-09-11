×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

On 9/11 anniversary, Biden recalls American unity, vows vigilance

11 September 2022 - 18:41 By Nandita Bose
New York's twin towers collapse after the September 11 2001 attacks.
New York's twin towers collapse after the September 11 2001 attacks.
Image: Nist

US President Joe Biden invoked the memory of America's united response to the September 11, 2001 attacks by al Qaeda and vowed to "never give up" in the face of terrorist threats in a solemn commemoration on Sunday at the Pentagon.

Biden's remarks about national unity on the 21st anniversary of the attacks stood in contrast to his warnings in recent days about dangerous divisions in American society, including that some Republicans who support former President Donald Trump's agenda pose a threat to democracy.

"I hope we'll remember that in the midst of these dark days, we dug deep. We cared for each other. And we came together," Biden said, as rain fell on troops standing behind him, flanking his defense secretary and top general.

Nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks, when al Qaeda hijackers flew planes into the New York's World Trade Center towers and into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, while a fourth plane crashed in Pennsylvania.

Passengers on United Airlines Flight 93 overcame the hijackers and the plane crashed in a field, preventing another target from being hit.

Biden confronts extremism at perilous moment for presidency, country

US President Joe Biden is expected to ramp up attacks on politicians aligned with Donald Trump in a prime-time speech in Philadelphia on Thursday, ...
News
1 week ago

The anniversary comes a year after Biden ended the US-led war in Afghanistan, launched two decades ago to root out the al Qaeda militant group that carried out the 9/11 attacks after plotting them from Afghanistan.

Biden's chaotic withdrawal of US troops last year and the resulting rapid fall of the country to the Taliban drew criticism from members of both political parties.

But Biden vowed that the fight against terrorism would continue. "We will not rest. We'll never forget. We'll never give up," he said.

Last month, Biden authorized a drone strike in Kabul that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, an Egyptian surgeon who had a $25 million bounty on his head and helped to coordinate the September 11, 2001 attacks.

The disclosure of Zawahiri's presence in Kabul raised questions about the degree to which al Qaeda is receiving sanctuary from the Taliban.

US military and intelligence officials had warned that a complete US withdrawal from Afghanistan could allow al Qaeda as well as Islamic State to strengthen and, left unchecked, to eventually plot against the United States.

US commits to Afghan asset talks despite frustration with Taliban

US President Joe Biden's administration will press ahead with talks on releasing billions of dollars in Afghanistan's foreign-held assets despite the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Biden and others argued that the threat from terrorism has spread throughout the world over the past 21 years, and that there are better ways to combat it than open-ended military deployments and war.

"Our commitment to prevent another attack on the United States is without end," Biden assured.

The first lady, Jill Biden, attended a ceremony in Pennsylvania on Sunday morning, while Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff attended one in New York City.

In New York, key moments on 9/11, such as the times at which each tower of the World Trade Center fell, were marked with a moment of silence after the tolling of a bell.

Families of victims of the 9/11 attacks have waited for years to see several of the people accused of planning and assisting the hijackers brought to trial and convicted, including self-professed mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four others imprisoned at the US military base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

On Sunday, Biden told reporters that "yes, there is a plan for that" — to hold the accused plotters accountable — but declined to comment further.

Additional reporting by Phil Stewart, Trevor Hunnicutt and Julia Harte.

Reuters

READ MORE

What to expect when Ramaphosa meets Biden in Washington next week

When President Cyril Ramaphosa meets US President Joe Biden in Washington next Thursday, he is expected to discuss issues of food security as well as ...
Politics
3 days ago

Attack on vehicle kills 35 civilians in northern Burkina Faso

At least 35 civilians were killed and 37 injured in northern Burkina Faso when a vehicle in a convoy hit an improvised explosive device.
News
5 days ago

Convicted terrorists Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie released on parole

The Thulsie twins, who were convicted on terrorism-related charges, have been released on parole
News
3 weeks ago

Xi to meet Putin in first trip outside China since Covid-19 began

Xi Jinping will leave China for the first time in more than two years for a trip this week to Central Asia where he will meet Russia's Vladimir ...
News
1 hour ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. About the queen? Malema’s ‘good riddance; only one remains in SA’ comments get ... South Africa
  2. Lindani Myeni’s widow denied visa extension by home affairs News
  3. Dlamini-Zuma confirms she will challenge Ramaphosa Politics
  4. First picture of giant whirlpool off Wild Coast has scientists pondering South Africa
  5. Construction mafias threaten to destroy SA News

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'