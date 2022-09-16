×

World

Fire engulfs office tower in southern Chinese city

16 September 2022 - 14:50 By Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo

A massive fire engulfed a high-rise office building in downtown Changsha, capital of China's southern province of Hunan, on Friday afternoon, state media reported.

Dozens of storeys of the more than 200m-tall China Telecom building “burnt with great intensity”, sending thick smoke into the sky, state broadcaster CCTV said.

The fire has been put out, but casualty numbers are not known yet, it reported.

Reuters

