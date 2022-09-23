World

Same-sex parenting not normal, says aide to Italy's Meloni

23 September 2022 - 17:42 By Reuters
Same-sex parenting is not normal, a senior member of the far-right party expected to win Italy's election on Sunday has suggested. Stock photo.
Same-sex parenting is not normal, a senior member of the far-right party expected to win Italy's election on Sunday has suggested. Stock photo.
Image: iStock

Same-sex parenting is not normal, a senior member of the far-right party expected to win Italy's election on Sunday has suggested, casting a fresh spotlight on its socially conservative agenda.

The remarks from Federico Mollicone, culture spokesperson for Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy (FdI), triggered outrage from political opponents and on social media as Meloni looks poised to become Italy's first female prime minister.

Speaking in a television interview with San Marino's Rtv late on Thursday, Mollicone revived criticism he had previously expressed of an episode of the popular children's cartoon “Peppa Pig” that featured a polar bear with two mothers.

“It is a very serious issue,” Mollicone said. “As long as the Italian state does not legislate on these couples, presenting them as something absolutely normal is wrong, because it is not.”

He went on to say that “in Italy homosexual couples are not legal, are not allowed” — despite the country having legalised same-sex civil unions in 2016 with a reform that FdI opposed in parliament.

At political rallies Meloni has fiercely denounced what she calls “gender ideology” and “the LGBTI lobby”.

After the criticism of his comments Mollicone clarified on Friday that he was referring only to gay couples who adopt. He insisted his party now supports civil unions and “is against all discrimination”.

Two weeks ago he caused a stir when he said the “Peppa Pig” episode with the lesbian polar bears, first aired in Britain, should not be broadcast in Italy to avoid “gender indoctrination”.

He defended that stance in the San Marino interview, saying “you tell me if four-year-old children ... can process complex concepts like gay adoptions, understand them and see them being presented as an absolutely natural fact”.

His remarks were leapt on by rivals in Sunday's vote.

“Mollicone give us a preview of what an FdI-led Italy could look like: a state that denies rights and expects to regulate love,” the Democratic Party, Italy's main centre-left force, tweeted.

During the campaign, Meloni has repeatedly denied suggestions she might roll back legislation on abortion or gay rights, while reaffirming her opposition to adoptions and surrogacy for LGBTI couples.

Reuters 

READ MORE

Thousands march in Serbia against planned Pride Parade

Thousands of religious and right-wing activists marched through Belgrade on Sunday calling for authorities to ban a gay pride march planned for next ...
News
1 week ago

Pride Month — Mind the gaps in the rainbow

If memory serves me correctly, I have twice had consensual sex unlawfully. The first time I was at the World Universities Debate Championships in ...
Ideas
3 months ago

LGBT+ rights are getting too big to ignore for Europe’s tiny states

The winds of change that swept through the larger countries are now finding the continent’s hidden corners
World
8 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Businessman gets 13 years’ jail time for fraud and failing to submit tax returns South Africa
  2. IN PICS | KZN's big freeze as snow blankets interior South Africa
  3. Journalist Karyn Maughan fights back against Jacob Zuma court challenge South Africa
  4. Home affairs pounces on corrupt officials and syndicates South Africa
  5. Pay back the Moolla: Ponzi scheme beneficiary’s R63m reckoning News

Latest Videos

Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...
ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...