World

Deadly Russian strikes may have violated international law principles — UN

11 October 2022 - 12:57 By Reuters
People look at their destroyed cars that stand amid damage caused by a missile strike in a residential area near Tower 101 not far from Kyiv's main train station on October 11, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Ukraine's emergency services said that 19 people were killed across the country yesterday in a widespread Russian attack on major cities, including the capital.
People look at their destroyed cars that stand amid damage caused by a missile strike in a residential area near Tower 101 not far from Kyiv's main train station on October 11, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Ukraine's emergency services said that 19 people were killed across the country yesterday in a widespread Russian attack on major cities, including the capital.
Image: Ed Ram/Getty Images

Russia may have violated principles on the conduct of hostilities under international humanitarian law with deadly strikes on Ukraine on Monday, a spokesperson for the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said.

“We are gravely concerned that some of the attacks appear to have targeted critical civilian infrastructure ... indicating that these strikes may have violated the principles on the conduct of hostilities under international humanitarian law,” Ravina Shamdasani told a news conference on Tuesday.

“We urge the Russian Federation to refrain from further escalation, and to take all feasible measures to prevent civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure,” she added.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Theft case laid against Ramaphosa at Joburg police station South Africa
  2. Six murdered women found with their hands tied behind their backs in downtown ... South Africa
  3. Hawks recover chrome worth R600,000 from Limpopo village South Africa
  4. ‘We knew it was too good to be true’ — Reaction to load-shedding return South Africa
  5. Ramaphosa’s rivals will ditch renewal if he loses, says Zamani Saul Politics

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations