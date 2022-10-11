World

UN spokesperson: 16 confirmed cholera deaths in Haiti

11 October 2022 - 12:03 By Reuters
Young girls carry water containers while walking past an office of the Ministry of Public Health and Population (MSPP), in Port-au-Prince, Haiti October 4, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Ralph Tedy Erol/ File photo

There have been 16 confirmed deaths from cholera in Haiti and 32 confirmed cases, a United Nations spokesperson said on Tuesday, citing the latest figures from UN humanitarian workers there.

“We are very, very concerned,” Margaret Harris of the World Health Organisation, who spoke at a news conference with the UN spokesperson, added with reference to cholera outbreaks in Haiti and beyond.

Reuters

