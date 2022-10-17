World

Head of Russian proxy in eastern Ukraine says 220 to be freed in prisoner swap on Monday

17 October 2022 - 16:13 By Reuters
Local residents stand next to the debris of a destroyed building in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Lysychansk, the city controlled by pro-Russian troops in the Luhansk region, Ukraine September 21, 2022.
Local residents stand next to the debris of a destroyed building in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Lysychansk, the city controlled by pro-Russian troops in the Luhansk region, Ukraine September 21, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/ file photo

Russia and Ukraine will exchange a total of 220 prisoners on Monday in the latest prisoner swap between the two sides, the head of one of the regions that Russia has claimed in eastern Ukraine said in a post on his Telegram channel.

Denis Pushilin, the Moscow-backed head of the Donetsk region - one of four regions of Ukraine which Russia unilaterally proclaimed as its own territory last month - said 110 Ukrainians, mostly women, would be freed in turn for the release of 80 Russians he said were "civilian sailors" and 30 military personnel.  

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Kruger National Park elephant captured in 'rare' birth sighting South Africa
  2. Mutilated body found in veld confirmed to be Bokgabo South Africa
  3. Gauteng may be freed from heatwave this weekend South Africa
  4. ‘Food aides’, ‘portfolio co-ordinators’ for Ramaphosa’s ministers Politics
  5. Herman Mashaba clashes with his party over ANC talks Politics

Latest Videos

Siya Kolisi attends children sightseeing day in CT
Former Chiefs and Bafana striker Nomvethe talks about racism experience while ...