Lawmakers will try to oust UK PM Truss this week, Daily Mail reports

17 October 2022 - 09:42 By Anirudh Saligrama
Britain, engulfed in a political crisis, has lost three prime ministers since it voted to leave the European Union in 2016.
Image: Daniel Leal/Pool via REUTERS

British lawmakers will try to oust Prime Minister Liz Truss this week despite Downing Street's warning that it could trigger a general election, the Daily Mail reported.

More than 100 members of parliament (MPs) belonging to the governing Conservative Party are ready to submit letters of no confidence in Truss to Graham Brady, the head of the Conservative Party's committee which organises the leadership contest, the tabloid reported, quoting unnamed sources.

The MPs will urge Brady to tell Truss that "her time is up" or to change the political party rules to allow an immediate vote of confidence in her leadership, the report said.

Graham is said to be resisting the move, arguing that the Truss, along with newly appointed Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, deserve a chance to set out economic strategy in a budget on October 31, the report added.

Separately, The Times reported that some lawmakers have held secret discussions on replacing Truss with a new leader.

Truss, who won the Conservative Party leadership last month after promising to slash taxes, is fighting for her political survival after ditching key parts of the programme.

The chaos has fuelled discontent in the party, which is falling behind the opposition Labour Party in opinion polls.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Jeremy Hunt replaces Kwasi Kwarteng as Britain's finance minister

Former foreign minister Jeremy Hunt has been appointed Britain's finance minister, Prime Minister Liz Truss's office said on Friday, following Kwasi ...
News
2 days ago

UK's Truss refuses to rule out welfare cuts to fund economic plan

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has refused to rule out cutting benefit payments by less than soaring inflation to help fund her tax-cutting growth ...
News
1 week ago

UK's Truss forced into humiliating tax U-turn

British Prime Minister Liz Truss was forced on Monday into a humiliating U-turn, reversing plans to cut the highest rate of income tax that helped to ...
News
2 weeks ago
