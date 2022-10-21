World

Classified papers seized from Trump home held US secrets about Iran, China

21 October 2022 - 19:31 By Paul Grant
The Justice Department is investigating whether Trump broke the law by taking government records, including about 100 classified documents, to his Florida estate after leaving office in January 2021.
The Justice Department is investigating whether Trump broke the law by taking government records, including about 100 classified documents, to his Florida estate after leaving office in January 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Rachel Mummey/ File photo

Highly sensitive intelligence on Iran and China was in some of the documents recovered by the FBI during an August search of former US President Donald Trump's home in Florida, The Washington Post reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

They included secret documents that described intelligence work regarding China and at least one of them described Iran's missile program, the report said, adding that the documents were considered to be among the most sensitive in the materials seized by the FBI.

The release of information in these documents would pose multiple risks, including endangering people helping US intelligence efforts and compromising collection efforts, the newspaper cited experts as saying.

The Justice Department is investigating whether Trump broke the law by taking government records, including about 100 classified documents, to his Florida estate after leaving office in January 2021.

The department is also looking into whether Trump or his team obstructed justice when the FBI sent agents to search his home, and has warned that more classified documents may still be missing.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. IN PICTURES | ‘Snow’ hailstorms hit parts of Gauteng South Africa
  2. Ntokozo is not my spiritual son: 'Prophet Mboro' after being chased from ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Gunman opens fire on Phoenix man South Africa
  4. Terminally ill man who bought a Ferrari succumbs to cancer South Africa
  5. LISTEN | Zuma arms deal judge Piet Koen considering recusal South Africa

Latest Videos

Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up
Sex workers join protest against alleged serial killer in Johannesburg