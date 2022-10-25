Trump appeal in rape accuser’s defamation suit gets fast-track

Former President Donald Trump’s challenge to a defamation suit filed by a New York advice columnist who claims he raped her will be expedited by the District of Columbia’s highest appeals court.
The DC Court of Appeals on Tuesday said it would hold oral arguments in the suit filed by E. Jean Carroll on January 10. The court agreed to have its full complement of judges hear the matter, instead of the typical three-judge panel, meaning any further appeal would go to the US Supreme Court.
Trump answered questions under oath last week during a deposition in the case. Trump, 76, sat for the testimony at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida after a New York judge rejected his latest effort to put the questioning on hold.
Last month, a different appellate court revived Trump’s argument that he could be eligible for federal legal protection against Carroll’s civil suit in New York because he was a government employee when he made the comments at issue. But that court kicked over the question of whether he was, in fact, acting within his official duties to the District of Columbia’s highest local court.
Carroll sued Trump for defamation after he denied her rape allegation and added personal insults. Trump, backed by the Justice Department under both his and the Biden administration, has argued that he’s covered by a federal law known as the Westfall Act that shields government employees against being sued for acts that relate to their official duties.
The 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals held that the Westfall Act could cover a president, but found they needed guidance from the DC court about whether Trump’s statements fall under the umbrella of his official duties under Washington, DC law.
Carroll’s lawyer Roberta Kaplan said in an email that they were pleased by the expedited schedule and “we are eager to get to trial on all of E. Jean’s claims as soon as possible.”
Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, said they are “pleased that this appeal will be heard on an expedited basis and we look forward to arguing these important issues before the DC Court of Appeals.”
Image: Bloomberg
