US House committee gives Trump until next week to produce documents

The House of Representatives committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump said on Friday it had given the former president until next week to begin producing documents requested under a subpoena.

The Jan. 6 committee announced on October 21 that it had sent a subpoena to Trump requiring documents be submitted by November 4 and for him to appear for deposition testimony beginning on or about November 14.

“We have received correspondence from the former President and his counsel in connection with the Select Committee's subpoena,” the House Select Committee's chairperson, Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson, and vice chairperson, Republican Representative Liz Cheney, said in a statement.

“We have informed the former President's counsel that he must begin producing records no later than next week and he remains under subpoena for deposition testimony starting on November 14th,” the statement said.

The committee's seven Democrats and two Republicans are seeking a wide range of documents from Trump that would detail communications he may have had before January 6 and beyond with lawmakers and members of extremist groups, as well as associates and former aides.

Additional documents and communications being sought relate to information detailing possible travel of people to the Capitol on January 6 and communications relating to efforts to encourage states to delay certifying election results or certify alternate slates of “electors” who would support naming Trump as the winner.