US judge strikes down Biden's student debt relief plan

A federal judge in Texas on Thursday ruled that President Joe Biden's plan to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt was unlawful and must be vacated, delivering a victory to conservative opponents of the program.

US District Judge Mark Pittman, an appointee of former Republican President Donald Trump in Fort Worth, called the program an “unconstitutional exercise of Congress's legislative power” as he ruled in favour of two borrowers backed by a conservative advocacy group.

The debt relief plan had already been temporarily blocked by the St. Louis-based eighth US Circuit Court of Appeals while it considers a request by six Republican-led states to enjoin it while they appealed the dismissal of their own lawsuit.

The judge's ruling came in a lawsuit by two borrowers who were partially or fully ineligible for the loan forgiveness Biden's plan offered. The plaintiffs argued it did not follow proper rule making processes and was unlawful.

The borrowers were backed by the Job Creators Network Foundation, a conservative advocacy group founded by Bernie Marcus, a co-founder of Home Depot.

The US Justice Department promptly moved to appeal the ruling. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement the administration strongly disagreed with the decision.