Soccer

What do Orlando Pirates players eat before a big game? Here’s a glimpse

11 November 2022 - 09:52
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Kermit Erasmus playing for Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 final against AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on November 5 2022.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Ever wondered how MTN8 champions Orlando Pirates prepare for their matches? It goes beyond the training pitch.

The breakfast, or lunch, of champions is not only a catchphrase from a popular cereal brand but a real requirement for teams like the Bucaneers.

Jabulani Makhubele, executive chef of the Protea Hotel by Marriott, Wanderers explains part of the Soweto giants' routine ahead of a match.

He said he receives the team's menu at least two days before camp and they have a long-term understanding about what the team needs.

The hotel group is the official accommodation partner of Orlando Pirates Football Club.

“The meals leading up to the match are filled with low GI and whole grain carbohydrates, the proteins are mainly grilled such as skinless chicken breast with a light seasoning of salt and pepper and grilled fish, and minimal to no dairy. Despite the Buccaneers knowing this, absolutely no pastries are allowed before match day.”

A popular request is spaghetti bolognese with a sprinkling of grated cheese, while some players will ask for boiled eggs.

"When I see Orlando Pirates playing well and succeeding, I can’t help but feel I played a small role in that,” said Makhubele.

