World

Russia likely planning to encircle Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut, Britain says

03 December 2022 - 09:28 By Akanksha Khushi
Vladyslav, 22, radios in weapons support requests to fellow service members in the field with the 24th Mechanized Brigade of King Danylo of the Ukrainian Army near Bakhmut in Ukraine, December 1, 2022.
Vladyslav, 22, radios in weapons support requests to fellow service members in the field with the 24th Mechanized Brigade of King Danylo of the Ukrainian Army near Bakhmut in Ukraine, December 1, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/ Leah Millis

Russia is likely planning to encircle the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut with tactical advances to the north and south, Britain's defence ministry said on Saturday.

The capture of the town would have limited operational value but it can potentially allow Russia to threaten Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, the ministry added in a daily intelligence update.

“There is a realistic possibility that Bakhmut's capture has become primarily a symbolic, political objective for Russia,” the ministry said in the update posted on Twitter.

Reuters  

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. R4m fine art attached from CEO's home in JHB's wealthiest street South Africa
  2. CEO thrown out of R35m home for refusing to pay for it News
  3. 'Is this the same Bathabile who told the court she had no money?' — Dlamini's ... South Africa
  4. Ezemvelo Wildlife slams Madonsela over 'inaccurate' open letter to Ramaphosa South Africa
  5. Sassa paid R34m to refugees and R63m to asylum seekers in SRD grant, Zulu ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Phala Phala: How a farm robbery became Ramaphosa’s biggest political challenge
'We are waiting for you when you come outside' - Hundreds protest against ...