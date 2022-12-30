World

Iran holds joint military drills in the Gulf

30 December 2022 - 09:30 By Reuters
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. File image
Image: REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl/File Photo

Iran held joint naval, air and ground exercises in the Gulf on Friday near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, state media reported.

The drills involve submarines and drones "practising information gathering operations against attacking forces, as well as reconnaissance operations,” Admiral Habibollah Sayyari told the official Irna news agency.

The exercises, code named Zolfaghar-1401, were launched overnight on Friday in the eastern side of the strait in the Gulf of Oman.

Tehran, which opposes the presence of US and Western navies in the area, holds annual war games in the Strait of Hormuz, the conduit for about 30% of crude oil traded by sea.

Sayyari said foreign forces must leave the area "so that regional countries can establish stability and peace in their neighbourhood", the English-language state-run Press TV reported.

