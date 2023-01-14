World

Japanese PM should disembowel himself, says former Russian president Medvedev

14 January 2023 - 13:41 By Reuters
Deputy chair of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev.
Deputy chair of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev.
Image: Sputnik/Yulia Zyryanova/Pool via Reuters

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev on Saturday accused Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of shameful subservience to the US and suggested he ritually disembowel himself.

It was the latest in a long line of shocking and provocative statements from Medvedev, who was once seen as a Western-leaning reformer but has reinvented himself as an arch-hawk since Russia invaded Ukraine last year.

In Japan, no one was immediately available for comment on the remarks at either the prime minister’s official residence or the foreign ministry outside normal working hours.

Medvedev is a prominent ally of President Vladimir Putin who serves as deputy chair of Russia's Security Council and of a body overseeing the defence industry.

He was responding to a meeting on Friday between Kishida and US President Joe Biden, after which the two leaders issued a joint statement saying: “We state unequivocally that any use of a nuclear weapon by Russia in Ukraine would be an act of hostility against humanity and unjustifiable in any way.”

Medvedev said the statement showed “paranoia” towards Russia and “betrayed the memory of hundreds of thousands of Japanese who were burnt in the nuclear fire of Hiroshima and Nagasaki” — a reference to the atomic bombs that the US dropped on Japan to force its surrender at the end of World War 2.

Rather than demanding US repentance for this, Kishida had shown he was “just a service attendant for the Americans”.

He said such shame could only be washed away by committing seppuku — a form of suicide by disembowelment, also known as hara-kiri — at a meeting of the Japanese cabinet after Kishida's return.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Medvedev has warned repeatedly that Western meddling in the crisis could lead to nuclear war, and has referred to Ukrainians as “cockroaches” in language Kyiv says is openly genocidal.

Putin has said the risk of a nuclear war is rising but insisted Russia has not “gone mad” and that it sees its own nuclear arsenal as a purely defensive deterrent. 

READ MORE:

Collaboration and deals to firm up Algeria-Italy gas pipeline partnership

Italian energy group Eni and gas grid operator Snam have clinched a partnership to jointly manage their assets in the gas pipelines connecting ...
News
3 days ago

Parts shortages impact Kenya Airways amid Russia-Ukraine war

Kenya Airways is experiencing flight disruptions due to delays in securing aircraft components required for maintenance.
News
4 days ago

Russia blames its soldiers’ mobile phone use for deadly missile strike

Russia's defence ministry on Wednesday blamed mobile phone use by its soldiers for a deadly Ukrainian missile strike that it said killed 89 ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Zuma laughing at courts, says DA in application to oppose medical parole South Africa
  2. An actuary’s advice for his son on first day back at high school South Africa
  3. From beach bliss to blackout hell: Residents flee fancy estate due to power ... South Africa
  4. Estranged husband ordered to pay spousal maintenance to escort wife South Africa
  5. LISTEN | ‘Dali Mpofu seriously destroyed Ramaphosa’s court bid’: Mzwanele Manyi South Africa

Latest Videos

Judgment reserved in Ramaphosa and Zuma private prosecution court battle
'You're stuck with me' - Ramaphosa answers questions on reshuffling cabinet, ...