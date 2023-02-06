World

Ramaphosa sends condolences to victims of deadly Turkey and Syria earthquake

The death toll has risen to more than 2,600 after one of the largest earthquakes hit the two countries on Monday morning

06 February 2023 - 23:46
Rescuers search for survivors after an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey, on February 6 2023. Reuters/Sertac Kayar/File Photo
Rescuers search for survivors after an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey, on February 6 2023. Reuters/Sertac Kayar/File Photo
Image: SERTAC KAYAR

President Cyril Ramaphosa has offered condolences to those affected by an earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

The death toll is reported to have risen to more than 2,600 by Monday afternoon after an earthquake hit the two countries. Of those, 1,651 were killed in 10 provinces in Turkey and more than 960 died in Syria.

More than 12,000 people were injured in both countries.  

“Our nation and government are saddened by the loss of life in Turkey and Syria and the vast damage to social and economic infrastructure with which the two governments and populations are now confronted,” Ramaphosa said.

The quake was reported as the biggest “recorded in the history of the centre”, according to the head of Syria’s National Earthquake Centre Raed Ahmed. The earthquake measured at 7.8, the first of such scale in Turkey since 1939.

Ramaphosa thanked humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers for joining the response to the quake.

“Our hearts go out to families who have lost loved ones or are searching for relatives and we wish injured survivors a full recovery.” 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria: Scores dead, many trapped

A major earthquake of magnitude 7.9 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday, killing hundreds of people as buildings collapsed across the ...
News
15 hours ago

Another earth tremor rattles KZN

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government on Sunday said it was roping in experts to understand the "minor earthquakes" which have reportedly shaken ...
News
3 months ago

Did the earth just move for you?

Earthquake.com reported that the province suffered a 4.6 magnitude quake.
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Maths crisis due to ‘poor teaching, apartheid’ News
  2. Estate agent fined R25,000 for refusing to rent property to man because he is ... South Africa
  3. Camps Bay tourist outsmarts load-shedding thieves with tiny tags News
  4. Sisulu to pull plug on Spurs deal Politics
  5. TUT student found stabbed to death — boyfriend taken in South Africa

Latest Videos

Is this the biggest floating wedding cake you've ever seen?
'We are mandated to get tourists to SA': Government on R1bn Tottenham Hotspur ...