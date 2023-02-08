World

The Turkish street that lies in ruins after the quake

08 February 2023 - 07:21 By Antonio Denti
An aerial view shows damaged and collapsed buildings following an earthquake, in Hatay, Turkey.
An aerial view shows damaged and collapsed buildings following an earthquake, in Hatay, Turkey.
Image: UMIT BEKTAS/Reuters

Street no. 21 in Hatay, Turkey was, on Sunday, a happy home for dozens of families. By Monday, there was hardly anything left of it.

Turkey's deadliest earthquake since 1999 left the street in ruins and its surviving residents homeless, desperately seeking missing relatives, and in shock as they processed what had happened.

Rescue workers have struggled to reach some of the worst-hit areas, held back by destroyed roads, poor weather and a lack of resources and heavy equipment.

“Words are sticking in my throat. Crying is no longer a remedy,” said Halil Gencoglu on Tuesday, fighting back tears.

The city centre was, he said, “almost like a ghost city. We have gone back at least 50 years in time. Our lives are ruined. Our children are devastated... At least two or three people died from each home.”

Hardly a building was left standing in the street. Doors, roofs and windows lay scattered. Injured people were pulled out of the remains of what once were homes. Many people stood in silence, staring in disbelief.

Abdulkadir Dogan had already lost his parents in the earthquake and was still hoping to find his cousin alive.

“We want to rescue our wives, relatives and friends who are stuck. They are our priority because we are trying to cling to life with them... My cousin is stranded there and I am here and I can do nothing,” he said. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

No information on seven South Africans in collapsed Turkish prison: ambassador

There is uncertainty about the safety of seven South Africans in a prison that collapsed in Monday's earthquake in Turkey.
News
20 hours ago

Ramaphosa sends condolences to victims of deadly Turkey and Syria earthquake

The death toll has risen to more than 2,600 after one of the largest earthquakes hit the two countries on Monday morning.
News
1 day ago

'Where are the emergency workers?' In Turkey's worst-hit province, residents cry for help amid weak quake response

Desperate screams for help could be heard from those trapped in collapsed buildings in the Mediterranean coastal province of Hatay.
News
18 hours ago

Hundreds still under earthquake rubble in rebel-held Syria — rescue workers

Time is running out to save hundreds of families trapped under the rubble of buildings brought down by Monday's earthquake, the head of the Syrian ...
News
18 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Maths crisis due to ‘poor teaching, apartheid’ News
  2. ‘I was not at the match,’ says Lindiwe Sisulu’s media officer after checking in ... News
  3. Estate agent fined R25,000 for refusing to rent property to man because he is ... South Africa
  4. Robbers ‘allow’ mother to breastfeed newborn before allegedly raping her in KZN ... South Africa
  5. IN PICS | ‘Lazy’ municipal cleaners take to the streets in Durban South Africa

Latest Videos

Steenhuisen says its time for a change of government ahead of Sona 2023
Is this the biggest floating wedding cake you've ever seen?