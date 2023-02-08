South Africa

Two police officers arrested for ‘selling docket’

08 February 2023 - 07:13
Two cops are in jail after allegedly selling a case docket. File photo.
Image: 123RF/OLIVIER LE MOAL

Two police officers from Sekgosese, Limpopo, have been arrested for allegedly attempting to solicit money in exchange for cancelling a case docket.

The warrant officer and sergeant were apprehended on Tuesday at their workplace. 

“Members of the provincial anti-corruption unit launched an investigation after receiving a complaint from the victim alleging t he received a call from one of the police members demanding a gratification amounting to R15,000 to cancel a case docket. After paying R10,000, the members reportedly insisted on getting the balance,” said police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

The suspects were arrested soon after receiving the balance.

They are expected to appear in Morebeng magistrate's court on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

