World

Work beyond the age of 62? Not on our watch, say French

11 February 2023 - 13:11 By Reuters
French President Emmanuel Macron says pension reforms are vital to ensure viability of the system.
French President Emmanuel Macron says pension reforms are vital to ensure viability of the system.
Image: Jean Bizimana/Reuters

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to take part in demonstrations across France on Saturday as protesters seek to keep up the pressure on the government over its plans to make people work longer before retiring.

After three days of nationwide strikes since the start of the year, unions are hoping to match a mass turnout from January 19 when more than a million people marched in opposition to pushing the age to take a full state pension to 64 from 62.

“I am expecting a lot of people. We need to be extremely numerous,” Laurent Berger, head of the CFDT union, the country's largest, said on Friday, adding that some 250 demonstrations were planned across the country.

“There is a form of contempt [from the government]. There is no answer to the [social] movement and there needs to be one.”

The French spend the largest number of years in retirement among OECD countries — a benefit that opinion polls show a substantial majority are reluctant to give up.

President Emmanuel Macron says the reform is “vital” to ensuring the viability of the pension system.

Saturday's protests are the first on a weekend when workers do not need to strike or take time off to march. They also come after the first week of debate on the pension legislation in parliament.

The opposition has suggested thousands of amendments to complicate the debate and ultimately try to force the government to pass the bill without a parliamentary vote and through decree, a move that could potentially sour the rest of Macron's mandate. He was re-elected in April 2022 for five years.

Pushing back the retirement age by two years and extending the pay-in period would yield an additional €17.7bn (about R338.2bn) in annual pension contributions, allowing the system to break even by 2027, according to labour ministry estimates.

Unions say there are other ways to do this, such as taxing the super rich or asking employers or well-off pensioners to contribute more. 

READ MORE:

Third wave of strikes over pension reform keeps pressure on Macron

Trade unions launched a third wave of nationwide strikes on Tuesday against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to make the French work longer before ...
News
4 days ago

France hit by new strikes as opposition to pension reform grows

French labor unions are leading a second day of mass strikes and protests on Tuesday against raising the retirement age in a test of the momentum ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Why not investigate SA Tourism's CFO Johan van der Walt, asks Lindiwe Sisulu South Africa
  2. Hawks nab Durban construction company financial boss for R7.5m fraud South Africa
  3. Two men fall to their death as balcony collapses in KZN South Africa
  4. 'I felt I would one day win a big jackpot': Joburg businessman claims R60m ... South Africa
  5. Leopard spotted on grounds of prestigious KZN private school South Africa

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Flowers laid at AKA's shooting site as father and friends speak ...
AKA interview from 2019: 'People have roasted me my whole life'