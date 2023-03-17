World

Zelensky hails ICC move, blames Putin for child deportations

17 March 2023 - 22:25 By Reuters
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the International Criminal Court's decision to issue an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin was historic and blamed Putin for the deportation of thousands of Ukrainian children.

“This is a historic decision which will lead to historic accountability,” he said in his nightly video address. The real number of deported children could be “far more” than 16,000, he said, adding their deportations constituted a policy of “state evil which starts precisely with the top official of this state”.

He added, “It would have been impossible to enact such a criminal operation without the say-so of the man at the helm of the terrorist state.”

