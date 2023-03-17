Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the International Criminal Court's decision to issue an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin was historic and blamed Putin for the deportation of thousands of Ukrainian children.
“This is a historic decision which will lead to historic accountability,” he said in his nightly video address. The real number of deported children could be “far more” than 16,000, he said, adding their deportations constituted a policy of “state evil which starts precisely with the top official of this state”.
He added, “It would have been impossible to enact such a criminal operation without the say-so of the man at the helm of the terrorist state.”
Reuters
Zelensky hails ICC move, blames Putin for child deportations
Image: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Reuters/ File photo
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the International Criminal Court's decision to issue an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin was historic and blamed Putin for the deportation of thousands of Ukrainian children.
“This is a historic decision which will lead to historic accountability,” he said in his nightly video address. The real number of deported children could be “far more” than 16,000, he said, adding their deportations constituted a policy of “state evil which starts precisely with the top official of this state”.
He added, “It would have been impossible to enact such a criminal operation without the say-so of the man at the helm of the terrorist state.”
Reuters
READ MORE
US says Russian jet caused spy drone crash over Black Sea, Moscow denies collision
Russia, Ukraine battle for Bakhmut; ICC seeks war crime arrest warrants
Country opts to fight on in Bakhmut
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos