Trump takes courtroom scowl to campaign stage to reboot 2024 bid
05 April 2023 - 09:30 By Ryan Teague Beckwith
Donald Trump sat stiff and unsmiling in a New York courtroom Tuesday afternoon as he answered “not guilty” to his historic indictment. Immediately after the proceeding, he headed to the airport without uttering a word to throngs of reporters gathered outside...
