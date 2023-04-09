World

Two killed in Russian strike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia

09 April 2023 - 13:58 By Reuters
Rescuers are seen inside a residential house destroyed by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on April 9 2023.
Rescuers are seen inside a residential house destroyed by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on April 9 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Stringer

A 50-year-old man and his 11-year-old daughter were killed when Russian forces struck a residential building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia early on Sunday, authorities said.

Ukraine's State Emergency service also reported that a 46-year-old woman, who it identified as the wife and mother of the victims, was pulled from the wreckage.

City council secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said two missiles had destroyed one building and damaged dozens of others during the overnight strike.

“Severe punishment for the occupiers for this criminal war is inevitable,” he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Rescuers dug through heaps of concrete and other debris on Sunday morning amid the renewed wail of air-raid sirens.

Blasted-out walls revealed the charred remains of the family's living room, where a television stood smashed and shattered wall cabinets were still hanging.

Ramaphosa to send envoys to US to explain South Africa’s stance on Russia

President Cyril Ramaphosa is sending a delegation to Washington to smooth the way for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s planned visit to South ...
News
15 hours ago

A body, which local residents said was that of the man killed, was wrapped in a blanket nearby.

“It's a shame, they were a young family,” said neighbour Viktor Hrankin, 72.

Regional governor Yuriy Malashko told Reuters the injured woman was taken to a hospital and was in serious condition.

The strike was the latest in a series of recent attacks on civilian targets in the region as Moscow's full-scale invasion drags into its second year.

Russia's defence ministry claimed on Sunday it had destroyed a depot containing 70,000 tonnes of fuel near Zaporizhzhia as well as Ukrainian military warehouses in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

READ MORE:

At Easter vigil, Pope Francis encourages hope amid 'icy winds of war'

Pope Francis led the world's Roman Catholics into Easter at a Saturday night vigil Mass in St Peter's Basilica, decrying the "icy winds of war" and ...
News
5 hours ago

Ramaphosa to send envoys to US to explain South Africa’s stance on Russia

President Cyril Ramaphosa is sending a delegation to Washington to smooth the way for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s planned visit to South ...
News
15 hours ago

Ukraine latest: Russia likely to be behind document leak, US says

Russia or pro-Russian elements are likely behind a leak of classified US military documents that offer a partial snapshot of the war in Ukraine, ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Easter behind bars for Thabo Bester and 'wife' News
  2. Guptas are now citizens of Vanuatu South Africa
  3. Police commissioner to 'brief nation' after reports Thabo Bester has been ... South Africa
  4. Two CIT suspects 'sleeping there, dead', says Bheki Cele after shoot-out South Africa
  5. Nandipha Magudumana 'stole three bodies' News

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha surprised by investigators for unpaid Mercedes purchase
WATCH | Government clarifies termination of State of Disaster on energy