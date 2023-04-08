World

Ukraine latest: Russia likely to be behind document leak, US says

08 April 2023 - 10:49 By Reuters
Ukrainian servicemen fire an anti-aircraft cannon as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues near the frontline city of Bakhmut, Ukraine, on April 7 2023.
Ukrainian servicemen fire an anti-aircraft cannon as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues near the frontline city of Bakhmut, Ukraine, on April 7 2023.
Image: Oleksandr Klymenko/Reuters

Russia or pro-Russian elements are likely behind a leak of classified US military documents that offer a partial snapshot of the war in Ukraine, three US officials told Reuters, while the justice department said it was investigating the leak.

FIGHTING

• Russian forces have likely seized the centre of the fiercely contested city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine and are threatening a key supply route for Ukrainian forces to the west, British intelligence said. A Ukrainian military command spokesperson said the situation was difficult but Russia was not having “strategic success”.

• Reuters could not verify the battlefield reports.

DIPLOMACY, POLITICS

• Evan Gershkovich was charged with espionage in Russia but the Wall Street Journal reporter denied the charges and said he was working as a journalist, Russian news agencies said on Friday.

• Ukraine's leaders discussed ways to prevent leaks of military information after the leak of the secret documents detailing US and Nato efforts to help the country plan a counteroffensive against Russia's invasion.

• Russian legislators on Friday proposed tougher sentences for those convicted of terrorism, high treason and sabotage, domestic news agencies reported.

• Turkey has agreed to stop the transit of sanctioned Western goods to Russia after pressure from the G7, a US official told Reuters, cautioning that Washington will monitor Ankara's trade data with Moscow in anticipation of a drop.

• Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is to visit Canada in the coming weeks, a spokesperson for Canada's prime minister said.

ECONOMY, TRADE

• Ukraine can resume exporting electricity after a six-month gap, given the success of repairs carried out after repeated Russian attacks, energy minister Herman Halushchenko said on Friday.

• The coalition that has imposed sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine has found effective ways to communicate with China about not providing material support, a senior US treasury department official said on Friday.

• Russia threatened to bypass a UN-brokered grain deal unless obstacles to its agricultural exports were removed, while talks in Turkey agreed removing barriers was needed to extend the agreement beyond next month.

• Ukraine's first deputy foreign minister Emine Dzhaparova is due to visit India on Monday and will seek humanitarian aid and equipment to repair energy infrastructure damaged during Russia's invasion, The Hindu newspaper reported on Saturday.

READ MORE:

Macron calls on Xi to reason with Russia for Ukraine peace

French President Emmanuel Macron urged China's Xi Jinping on Thursday to reason with close ally Russia and help end the Ukraine war, while Xi ...
News
1 day ago

TOM EATON | The EFF is right to rebuke Uganda’s anti-LGBTQ+ stance, but what about Russia?

It’s been a helluva week with Donald Trump arraigned on criminal charges and Julius Malema selectively showing his humanitarian side
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Russian girl who drew anti-war picture leaves orphanage with mother

A Russian girl who was sent to an orphanage after drawing an anti-war picture, for which her father was convicted for discrediting the armed forces, ...
News
2 days ago

Washington trying to wreck Russia-Africa summit: Lavrov

The US is trying to wreck Russia's planned summit with African countries as part of efforts to isolate Moscow, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Black Lawyers Association NW chair Zanele Nkosi shot dead outside office South Africa
  2. WATCH | Car dealer's PIs traced Dr Nandipha Magudumana for R700k debt, days ... South Africa
  3. Security companies catch three suspects offloading stolen goods in Alberton South Africa
  4. Guptas are now citizens of Vanuatu South Africa
  5. Clearwater Mall warns against possible 'Luh Twizzy' chaos this weekend South Africa

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha surprised by investigators for unpaid Mercedes purchase
WATCH | Government clarifies termination of State of Disaster on energy