Norway expels 15 Russian 'intelligence officers' from embassy

13 April 2023 - 14:12 By Reuters
A view of Russia's embassy in Oslo, Norway, on April 13 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Victoria Klesty

Norway is expelling 15 Russian embassy officials that the foreign ministry said on Thursday were intelligence officers operating under the cover of diplomatic positions, a move which Moscow said it would respond to.

The expulsions amount to a quarter of Russian diplomats currently accredited in Oslo, the Norwegian government said.

It is the latest instance of a Western nation expelling Russian diplomats since the beginning of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year. So far this year, Estonia, the Netherlands and Austria have also expelled Russian diplomats.

Norway also expelled three Russians in April 2022.

"Their activities pose a threat to Norway," Norwegian foreign minister Anniken Huitfeldt told a news conference.

"We have followed their activities over time. They have increased since the invasion of Ukraine."

Norway minister of foreign affairs Anniken Huitfeldt holds a press conference at the foreign ministry in Oslo, Norway, on April 13 2023.
Image: Javad Parsa/NTB/via REUTERS

The officers concerned must leave Norway shortly, she added.

The Russian foreign ministry said Moscow would respond to the expulsions, state-owned news agency TASS reported, without elaborating. Officials at Russia's Oslo embassy were not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

Norway, a member of the Nato military alliance, shares a border with Russia in the Arctic.

The expulsions could further complicate the process of transferring the chair of the Arctic Council, a multilateral body in which Arctic nations discuss issues affecting the polar region.

Moscow currently holds the chair but Norway is due to take over on May 11 and Oslo had said it would prioritise a smooth transition.

Huitfeldt said it was too early to say whether the expulsions would affect the Arctic Council transition.

The Nordic country still seeks to maintain normal diplomatic relations with Russia, and Russian diplomats are welcome in Norway, Huitfeldt said.

