A former Eastern Cape Sars manager has been charged with allegedly cheating on his taxes to the tune of R2m.
Bayanda Mehlala, 38, appeared in the East London magistrate's court on Friday and was released on R10,000 bail, police reported on Saturday. Mehlala stands accused of defrauding his employer, the South African Revenue Service, by unlawfully and intentionally submitting false tax returns.
He allegedly registered two companies to evade tax to obtain an undue VAT refund “with the total prejudice of more than R2m”,the Hawks' Eastern Cape serious commercial crime division said.
At the time of the alleged fraud in 2020 Mehlala was serving as a Sars operational manager, it said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Former Sars manager charged with tax fraud
Image: SUPPLIED
A former Eastern Cape Sars manager has been charged with allegedly cheating on his taxes to the tune of R2m.
Bayanda Mehlala, 38, appeared in the East London magistrate's court on Friday and was released on R10,000 bail, police reported on Saturday. Mehlala stands accused of defrauding his employer, the South African Revenue Service, by unlawfully and intentionally submitting false tax returns.
He allegedly registered two companies to evade tax to obtain an undue VAT refund “with the total prejudice of more than R2m”,the Hawks' Eastern Cape serious commercial crime division said.
At the time of the alleged fraud in 2020 Mehlala was serving as a Sars operational manager, it said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Transnet, Eskom throttle mining money for Sars
Man arrested after hijacking of business with fake court documents
Taxman says Cyril Ramaphosa and his companies are tax compliant
Phala Phala dollars were not declared with Sars, DA finds
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos