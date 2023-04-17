Nuclear powers pledge to push Putin out of uranium markets
18 April 2023 - 10:42 By Jonathan Tirone
Nuclear powers within the Group of Seven nations pledged to end Russia’s dominance over global atomic-fuel markets, potentially cutting off a critical source of geopolitical currency for Russian President Vladimir Putin more than a year after his invasion of Ukraine. ..
Nuclear powers pledge to push Putin out of uranium markets
Nuclear powers within the Group of Seven nations pledged to end Russia’s dominance over global atomic-fuel markets, potentially cutting off a critical source of geopolitical currency for Russian President Vladimir Putin more than a year after his invasion of Ukraine. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos