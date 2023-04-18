South Africa

Close shave for Durban angler after broken leg results in near drowning

18 April 2023 - 10:38
A fisherman was airlifted to hospital after breaking his leg and nearly drowning at a Durban beach.
Image: PT Alarms

A morning of fishing ended in a nightmare for a Durban angler who slipped on rocks, broke his leg and nearly drowned.

Dhevan Govindasamy, spokesperson for private security company PT Alarms, said the incident happened on Monday at Cuttings Beach, south of Durban.

“The fisherman was fortunate to have escaped a near drowning after he slipped on the rocks and broke his leg, also sustaining lacerations, while fishing at Cuttings Beach in the vicinity of Merebank canal.

“The waves were choppy and the patient had to be swiftly rescued and airlifted to a medical facility for treatment.”

The popular fishing spot was cordoned off to allow a medical helicopter to land and take off.

TimesLIVE

