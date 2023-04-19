World

Fox News to pay $787.5m in defamation lawsuit over US election lies

19 April 2023 - 09:11 By Reuters
Fox News is owned by Fox Corp and is the most-watched US cable news network. Stock photo.
Fox News is owned by Fox Corp and is the most-watched US cable news network. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Marco Ciannarel

Fox News's $787.5m (R14.4bn) settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over its coverage of false vote-rigging claims in the 2020 US election made headlines on Tuesday, except on the cable channel itself, whose mention of it was somewhat muted.

Hosts Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, who had been expected to testify in the Dominion trial, did not reference the settlement, the largest struck by an American media company, during their prime time broadcasts on Tuesday night.

Dominion had alleged that statements made on Carlson's show after the 2020 election were defamatory and that messages between Carlson and his team were proof he and his team knew claims that Denver-based Dominion's ballot-counting machines were used to manipulate the election in favour of Democrat Joe Biden were false.

Fox News is owned by Fox Corp and is the most-watched US cable news network.

Fox anchor Neil Cavuto broke into his headline news show “Your World” about 4.30pm ET to report the settlement and read a statement by Fox in which it said it was pleased to have reached an agreement to avert a trial and acknowledged the judge's ruling that the claims about Dominion were false.

Howard Kurtz, the host of Fox News' MediaBuzz show, appeared on Cavuto's show and during “Special Report with Bret Baier.” On “Special Report” Kurtz read the Fox statement, but did not include the dollar figure of the settlement.

In response to a Reuters request for comment about Fox's coverage of the settlement, a spokesperson shared the company's statement about the Dominion settlement that aired on Cavuto and Baier's shows.

Reuters

READ MORE:

At least one dead, 5 injured in Manhattan parking structure collapse

A four-story parking facility collapsed in New York City's lower Manhattan near Pace University and the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, killing ...
News
54 minutes ago

Death toll in Beijing hospital fire rises to 29

The death toll from a fire at Changfeng Hospital in Beijing rose to 29, a city government official said on Wednesday.
News
1 hour ago

White Kansas City man, 84, charged for shooting Black teen who went to wrong house

Prosecutors charged an 84-year-old white Kansas City man with two felonies on Monday in the shooting of a Black teenager who was wounded after ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'Police are taking the credit for someone else's hard work' — What you said ... South Africa
  2. REVEALED | Thabo Bester's luxury long weekend break from jail before escape News
  3. IN PICS | Dr Nandipha shows her face in dock as father is granted bail South Africa
  4. WATCH | Video of Thabo Bester 'dancing' in his prison cell goes viral on social ... South Africa
  5. ‘I would have noticed if my son had extra money,’ says father of prison official News

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras