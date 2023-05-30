World

New Development Bank issues R24.3bn of panda bonds

30 May 2023 - 13:54 By Reuters
New Development Bank president Dilma Rousseff attends a press conference at the NDB headquarters in Shanghai, China, on May 30 2023.
New Development Bank president Dilma Rousseff attends a press conference at the NDB headquarters in Shanghai, China, on May 30 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Aly Song

The New Development Bank (NDB) issued 8.5bn yuan (R24.3bn) worth of panda bonds in China's interbank bond market on Monday to mobilise resources for financing sustainable development projects, the bank said.

Proceeds will be used for general corporate resources and to finance infrastructure and sustainable development projects, it said.

The issuance came on the eve of the bank's eighth annual meeting, set to take place in Shanghai on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Dilma Rousseff, NDB president and former president of Brazil, said during the meeting's opening ceremony the bank would look to work more closely with other multilateral and national banks.

It will also look to finance more projects in local currency to protect borrowers from currency fluctuations, she said. To date, the NDB has loaned $33bn (R652bn) to more than 96 projects in its five founding-member countries, according to its website.

Reuters

Other speakers at the opening ceremony included Chinese vice-premier Ding Xuexiang, Chinese finance minister Liu Kun and Anton Siluanov, Russia's finance minister.

Headquartered in Shanghai, the NDB was set up in 2015 by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, collectively known as the Brics countries.

Bangladesh, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt have joined the bank in the years since and Uruguay is in the process of joining.

Saudi Arabia is also in talks to join the bank, the Financial Times reported this month.

READ MORE:

Russia will take part in Brics summit at 'proper level' — Kremlin

The Kremlin said on Tuesday Russia would take part at the “proper level” in a planned summit in SA of the Brics nations, responding to a question on ...
Politics
2 hours ago

South Africa grants immunity for Brics meetings after Putin invite, but this does not override ICC warrant

“These immunities do not override any warrant that may have been issued by any international tribunal against any attendee of the conference,” the ...
Politics
5 hours ago

Nineteen countries interested in joining Brics grouping

Nineteen countries have expressed interest in joining the Brics group of nations as it prepares to hold its annual summit in South African later this ...
Business Times
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Maths teacher fired for kissing grade 8 pupil South Africa
  2. Rwandan ‘genocidaire’ worked on Paarl wine farm as security guard News
  3. 'Help me please,' says South African Gerco van Deventer held hostage in Mali ... South Africa
  4. Clean water is a dirty business in South Africa News
  5. Northern Cape woman found after being missing for 10 days South Africa

Latest Videos

Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death
Maimane lays culpable homicide charge against ministers after death of ...