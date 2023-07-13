Amazon faces labour complaint over failure to bargain with union

Amazon.com was hit with a complaint on Wednesday for allegedly refusing to bargain with a New York workers' union, a spokesperson for the National Labour Relations Board (NLRB) said.
The NLRB general counsel, which acts as a prosecutor, is seeking remedies that include ordering Amazon to bargain in good faith with the union representing workers at its JFK8 facility in Staten Island, New York City, a spokesperson for the board said.
“I'm pleased to see the NLRB issue this complaint,” union president Chris Smalls said, adding the company should negotiate with its employees.
Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Workers at the Staten Island facility voted to join the Amazon Labour Union last year, a first for the company in the US.
An NLRB official rejected Amazon's bid to overturn the results of the JFK8 election in January this year.
Amazon is still challenging the results before a US labour board and has yet to engage in bargaining with the union.
The NLRB complaint comes as dozens of Amazon warehouse workers in New York sued the union on Monday, alleging top union officials were refusing to hold democratic elections to fill leadership posts.
Reuters
Image: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid./File Photo
