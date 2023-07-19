World

Australian man, faithful pup rescued by Mexican ship after months at sea

19 July 2023 - 10:45 By Valentine Hilaire
The Mexican tuna trawler where the Australian sailor Timothy Lindsay Shaddock, 54, was rescued along with his dog Bella after being adrift for over two months, sails in Manzanillo, Mexico, July 18, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Jesus Lozoya

An Australian sailor finally touched dry land on Tuesday in the Mexican port city of Manzanillo, capping off months spent adrift at sea with his dog until a surprise rescue by a Mexican fishing ship.

The castaway, 54-year-old Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock, was spotted by a fishing boat owned by seafood group Grupomar with his hound, Bella, on a catamaran in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico, the company said Monday.

The sailor and his pup originally set sail in April from the Mexican coastal city of La Paz bound for French Polynesia about 3,728 miles (6,000km) away.

A few weeks into their journey, however, they become stranded after a rough storm damaged their catamaran and knocked out its communication equipment, preventing Shaddock from calling for help.

They survived the ordeal by eating raw fish and drinking rain water, Grupomar said in a statement.

“I'm just so grateful. I'm alive,” said Shaddock, sporting a bushy beard and long hair topped by a hat featuring the logo for “Tuny,” a Grupomar tuna brand.

He was welcomed ashore, where he said he was now feeling “great” despite having struggled with hunger while adrift.

When asked how Bella was doing after the rescue, Shaddock said she was “amazing.” The pup posed for photos with the “Tuny” crew.

“That dog is something else,” Shaddock said, adding that he had found Bella in Mexico before they embarked on their fateful journey.

Reuters

A man holds Bella, the dog that was rescued with the Australian sailor Timothy Lindsay Shaddock, 54, after being adrift for over two months, as they arrive aboard a Mexican tuna trawler, in Manzanillo, Mexico, July 18, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Jesus Lozoya
Australian sailor Timothy Lindsay Shaddock, 54, at the offices of the institute in Colima, Mexico, in this handout picture distributed to Reuters on July 18, 2023.
Image: Mexico's National Institute of Migration (INM)/Handout via REUTERS
Australian sailor Timothy Lindsay Shaddock, 54, walks down the stairs of the Mexican tuna trawler where he was rescued along with his dog Bella after being adrift for over two months, in Manzanillo Mexico July 18, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Jesus Lozoya
Timothy Lindsay Shaddock, 54, checked by a doctor before receiving a temporary visa to regularize his situation in the country, at the offices of the Mexico's National Institute of Migration (INM) in Colima, Mexico.
Image: Mexico's National Institute of Migration (INM)/Handout via REUTERS
