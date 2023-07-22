World

WATCH | Hail falls through Walmart skylight in storm

22 July 2023 - 15:24 By Reuters

A Wisconsin resident recorded footage of hail falling through a broken skylight in a local Walmart during a storm.

 

Tornado blows roof off house in North Carolina

An eyewitness video captures the moment a fierce tornado sweeps near a North Carolina home, tearing off a roof and throwing debris up in the air.

and  in Europe ...

Hailstorm batters Italy's Mantova

Hailstorm batters Italy's Mantova, following scorching temperatures across the country.

WMO expert: heatwaves to continue through August

Heatwaves engulfing different parts of the world are expected to persist through August, senior extreme heat advisor for the World Meteorological Organization John Nairn said as temperature records continue to be shattered by sweltering conditions. 

