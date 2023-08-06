World

It’s not only Trump, as these world leaders were also hauled before the courts

07 August 2023 - 11:01 By Paul Richardson and Gregory Korte

Former president Donald Trump appeared in a Washington courtroom last week on his third set of criminal charges since leaving office, an unprecedented event in the US but one that brings the nation in line with the rest of the world. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Babita Deokaran murder trial postponed South Africa
  2. Zille: 'South Africa has uncanny ability to destroy any functional institution' South Africa
  3. House evacuated as sinkhole in Centurion grows South Africa
  4. Senzo Meyiwa's friend Tumelo Madlala takes to the stand South Africa
  5. 35 suspects arrested as violent taxi strike grips Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

Express kidnappings operating in Cape Town
CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni