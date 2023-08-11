World

US suicide deaths reached record high in 2022, CDC data shows

11 August 2023 - 08:10 By Kanishka Singh
Nine in 10 Americans believe America is facing a mental health crisis, said US health secretary Xavier Becerra.
Image: 123RF

The number of people who died by suicide in the US  hit an estimated record 49,000 in 2022, a 2.6% increase over the prior year, government data showed on Thursday.

More than half of all US suicides in 2022 involved firearms, according to figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"Nine in 10 Americans believe America is facing a mental health crisis. The new suicide death data reported by CDC illustrates why," US health secretary Xavier Becerra said t.

He said many people believe asking for help is a sign of weakness.

The suicide rate in 2022 — 14.9 deaths for every 100,000 people — is 5% higher than the previous record high of 14.2 deaths for every 100,000 people from 2018.

Suicide deaths rose from 48,183 in 2021 to an estimated 49,449 deaths in 2022, the CDC said.

Reuters

